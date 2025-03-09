3 Inexpensive moves the Falcons can make to help Michael Penix Jr.

2. Shed Kirk Cousins

This is an inexpensive move in the fact you're already stuck with the veteran quarterback and his salary. It doesn't matter whether or not you cut or trade the veteran after June 1st, it will slightly ease your cap space. The Falcons simply can't afford to cut the quarterback early in the offseason unless the deal is re-worked. Whether it is a trade or cut late in the offseason, Atlanta needs to allow Penix to come into the 2025 season as the clear leader.

It is well established how much respect Cousins garners as a voice in the locker room. His teammates love the quirky energy the quarterback has brought for the last decade. This makes bringing back the veteran as the backup quarterback impossible.

The only reason you do this is if you don't trust the health of Penix and believe Cousins has a chance to take over. Any other reasoning behind keeping the veteran sets this team up for failure yet again. Whether or not they make the playoffs and become a surprise contender needs to rest completely on the shoulders of your young quarterback. Cousins had his chance; it is time for the team to move on.