3 Instant reactions to Michael Penix Jr.'s Atlanta Falcons debut

1. This is what Zac Robinson's offense should be

It was a shocking change seeing a starting Atlanta Falcons quarterback able to navigate the pocket. While fans knew how much of a statue Kirk Cousins had become it was still a shock. The entire Atlanta offensive playbook changed with Penix's ability to buy time. Seeing a quarterback roll out or step up in the pocket was a welcome change.

Zac Robinson did a great job of getting Penix comfortable while leaning on Tyler Allgeier and Bijan Robinson. It was an interesting mix for a team that understood the road ahead and the need to get Penix comfortable without leaning too heavily on the quarterback in his first start.

Penix showed his ability not only to make plays but awareness to get rid of the ball when things were falling apart. A simplistic skill that veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins lost down the stretch of the season. This is the best an Atlanta offense has looked since Matt Ryan was forced out of Atlanta. This is due both to the quarterback change and that decision allowing the offensive coordinator to finally open up the offense. Even against the lowly Giants, it was an exciting sign.