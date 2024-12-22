3 Instant reactions to Michael Penix Jr.'s Atlanta Falcons debut

2. Kyle Pitts is the problem

Michael Penix Jr. didn't throw a touchdown in his first start and will have an interception that doesn't belong in the boxscore. Penix dropped back with Atlanta driving for a first-half touchdown and threw a perfect pass to the tight-end. Pitts scooped the ball up over his head and into the waiting hands of a Giants defender standing behind him in the endzone.

If there was a play to explain the experience of being an Atlanta Falcons fan it was this moment. What should have been the rookie's first touchdown was turned into an interception due to Kyle's inability to finish a play. That has been the defining trait of his time in Atlanta. A player who has a size advantage is never able to use it and seems always to come up just short of making a clutch play.

Kyle Pitts was given grace due to his injury history and having to play with Desmond Ridder and Marcus Mariota. Something that hasn't stopped Drake London from production. This moment in the rookie's first start should be the final straw. Kyle Pitts needs to be moved on from, Michael Penix Jr. isn't going to be the answer to unlocking the frustrating pass catcher.