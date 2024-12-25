3 jaw-dropping yet realistic destinations for Kirk Cousins in 2025

1. Cleveland Browns could replace Deshaun Watson with Kirk Cousins

No one envies the Cleveland Browns right now. They have the NFL's most overpaid quarterback in Deshaun Watson who can't stay healthy and has regressed since the blockbuster trade in 2022.

Watson was already on the cusp of getting benched before his season-ending injury. The Browns are stuck in a terrible situation and need to find a way to move on from him. They would need to then find an answer at the position for 2025

A quick solution to their quarterback issues could be Kirk Cousins, whom they have a strong connection to. Head coach Kevin Stefanski coached Cousins in Minnesota, and we all know how much Vikings coaches raved about the veteran.

After so much failure at the position, Stefanski may target a solution he already knows; a solution like Kirk Cousins.