3 jaw-dropping yet realistic destinations for Kirk Cousins in 2025

2. San Francisco 49ers may target Kirk Cousins rather than extend Brock Purdy

Kyle Shanahan has a lot of questions to answer before the 2025 season. One of those is the belief he has in Brock Purdy as a true franchise quarterback.

Purdy is having the worst season in his short career. If the 49ers realize that he can't elevate a team that isn't perfectly healthy then they may decline to give him a long-term extension. That opens the door for Kirk Cousins.

When Kirk Cousins became a free agent for the first time, Kyle Shanahan wanted him. It is no secret how much the former Falcons coach likes Cousins. It may be too tempting for him if he becomes available again, especially if he isn't fully committed to Purdy.