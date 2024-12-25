3 jaw-dropping yet realistic destinations for Kirk Cousins in 2025

3. Minnesota Vikings might bring Kirk Cousins right back

Sam Darnold has been outstanding which has been a blessing and a curse for the Minnesota Vikings. He is winning them games but he will be a highly-coveted free agent after the season. No doubt, multiple teams will push his price past what he is worth.

So, if the Vikings lose the bidding war as they did with Kirk Cousins this past offseason, they may run it back with the familiar quarterback.

Cousins also gives JJ McCarthy a mentor if he isn't ready to take the keys to the franchise. It would be a crazy story that would have many Vikings fans irate. A reunion is much more likely than you think.