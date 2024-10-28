3 Key observations from Kirk Cousins performance in Atlanta Falcons road win
By Nick Halden
1. There are no restrictions or health questions hanging over Kirk Cousins
For the first time this season, the Atlanta Falcons quarterback took off and found positive yardage in a big spot. Kirk Cousins didn't look anything close to fast but it was a capable scramble. One that gave Atlanta a key pickup to set up a first-down and would allow them to run the clock and win the game. This was the first time we've seen Cousins confidently leave the pocket and willingly take contact. It was a great moment and one that answered any confidence questions from the veteran's perspective.
On the other side, you have the Falcons right after this run calling a quarterback sneak. It was similar to the play Philly runs with Cousins getting low and being pushed from behind. The confidence in calling a quarterback sneak and Cousins' ability to run the play answered a lot of questions for the Falcons.
This was a play they have often refused to consider and one that caught the Bucs off guard for that reason. Showing this confidence in Cousins' health and ability to run the play is huge for this offense. Kirk Cousins is fully healthy and the reason why Atlanta is in control of the NFC South.