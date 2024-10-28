3 Key observations from Kirk Cousins performance in Atlanta Falcons road win
By Nick Halden
2. Cousins continues to be unselfish and do whatever it takes to win
The Atlanta Falcons veteran is coming off his worst game of the season and had every reason to want to make a statement. With three first half touchdowns, Kirk Cousins was trending towards another huge day against the Bucs. Instead, as the Falcons realized they couldn't stop the Bucs the gameplan changed and Kirk Cousins turned back into a game manager.
Handing the ball off and running the aforementioned sneak doing what was needed to keep the clock rolling and maintain control of the game. We've seen this from Cousins consistently this season he knows when to put on the cape and when to take a step back. In the second half of this game, the Atlanta quarterback understood the situation and was willing to take a step back.
Kirk Cousins could have easily finished this game with 5-6 touchdowns and over 300-passing yards. However, that wasn't what the team needed with how badly the defense was struggling. The understanding of his role and to adjust to what this team needs continues to impress. Outside of the Steelers and Seahawks games, Kirk Cousins has been exactly what this team needed.