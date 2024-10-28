3 Key observations from Kirk Cousins performance in Atlanta Falcons road win
By Nick Halden
3. Kirk Cousins and Kyle Pitts have quickly growing chemistry
Darnell Mooney, Drake London, Bijan Robinson, and Ray-Ray McCloud all very quickly were on the same page with Atlanta's quarterback. The trust that Cousins had shown in Mooney and London, in particular, stood out. Kyle Pitts was still missing in action for much of the early part of the season. However, that is quickly changing with the tight-end earning more of his quarterback's trust each week.
Kyle Pitts continues to stack productive games adding two touchdown grabs in Atlanta's win over Tampa. Finishing just short of 100-yards it is exciting to see Pitts and Cousins begin to get on the same page.
Pitts remains an elite weapon who had been misused in his last two seasons. The only issue remaining for the Atlanta tight-end is a willingness to play through the whistle. If Pitts can make this adjustment he has a chance to be one of the best in the league at his position. Kirk Cousins starting to give him more looks is a great sign for this offense and leaves hope this can consistently be one of the best offensive units in the league.