3 Key observations from Kirk Cousins' performance in win over Dallas Cowboys
By Nick Halden
1. Cousins continues to grow more comfortable and confident each week
The Atlanta Falcons quarterback has shown improving chemistry and trust in each of Atlanta's pass catchers. This doesn't come as a surprise for a veteran who is making a drastic change after spending time the last half-decade in Minnesota. It was always going to take the quarterback time to adjust and learn to trust each of his new targets.
What is more important for the Falcons is how Cousins is moving and taking context. There is no longer the fear of moving in the pocket or taking hits. Cousins isn't fading away from pass rushers but stepping up and making the needed plays.
This isn't to say the quarterback is ever going to be a threat with his legs for Atlanta. Rather pointing out how much better he looks in the pocket and how willing he is to take contact. The early season fear and complete inability to move are now gone. Yes, the quarterback is still an extremely limited rusher but the drastic improvement cannot be ignored. This is the version of Kirk Cousins that had Minnesota in the playoff conversation last season. If this continues the Falcons are going to remain a threat come January.