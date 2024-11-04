3 Key observations from Kirk Cousins' performance in win over Dallas Cowboys
By Nick Halden
2. Kirk's hot starts suggest elite numbers are within reach
Kirk Cousins is far past the years of needing to put up big numbers to earn his next contract or lock in as the starting quarterback. Each week the quarterback has produced at the level the score and situation has demaned. Either of the last two weeks, the veteran could have easily put up elite numbers. Instead, Cousins let the game settle and turned to the run game and underneath not forcing the ball, keeping the clock running and allowing Atlanta to remain in control.
This is huge for a team who in the past two seasons has watched Marcus Mariota, Tayler Heinicke, and Desmond Ridder wilt in similar spots. Cousins has proven himself to be extremely locked into the moment and what the team needs.
Being able to take a step back and manage the game each of the past two weeks after putting up big early numbers. It is the type of understanding and leadership this team has lacked for nearly half a decade. Even in Matt Ryan's final years, the veteran was unable to do this due to the awful teams built around him.