3 Key observations from Kirk Cousins' performance in win over Dallas Cowboys
By Nick Halden
3. Kirk Cousins didn't miss a beat without Drake London
Drake London was lost for the day after the second drive of the game putting more pressure on the Atlanta offense. The Falcons could have arguably been more aggressive passing the ball and put the game away earlier if this wasn't the case. However, Kirk Cousins continues to show himself capable of elevating his receivers.
With London gone for the day, it was time for Bijan Robinson and Darnell Mooney to step up. Ray-Ray McCloud added in three catches as well and the Falcons found a way to get it done. Cousins made the offense work without their starting receiver but this remains a concern for the Falcons.
It isn't out of the question the team looks to improve their depth at the position. KhaDarel Hodge stepped in for the injured London and finished the day with one catch for nine yards. Darnell Mooney was the team's primary receiver catching five balls for 88-receiving yards and a touchdown on the day.
Another great week for the Atlanta quarterback and another reason to wonder how long it might be before we see Michael Penix Jr. work his way into the lineup?