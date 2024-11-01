3 Keys for the Atlanta Falcons to pull off a win over desperate Cowboys
By Nick Halden
1. Put early pressure on Dallas
The Cowboys have become elite at putting together great runs when the game is already over. Look at matchups against Baltimore and San Francisco. Both games were completely out of hand and the Dallas offense crumbled. What we have seen from this roster is if you can jump out to an early lead they are often unable to respond.
Yes, the Dallas offense is more than capable but much of their production has come in garbage time or against bad teams. Atlanta has reason to believe all they need to do is score first and put the pressure on Dak Prescott. The quarterback is being asked to carry this team and respond by consistently turning the ball over in big spots and only producing against capable teams when the game is tilting out of control.
Dallas is at its best either when they have a lead or are playing against a clearly inferior roster. While this can be said of much of the league it is different with the Cowboys. The moment you turn the pressure up on Dallas they wilt and are unable to respond. This is something Raheem Morris and the Falcons must make note of heading into this game.