3 Keys for the Atlanta Falcons to pull off a win over desperate Cowboys
By Nick Halden
2. Force anyone but CeeDee Lamb to beat you
When the Dallas offense did start rolling and putting points on the board against San Francisco it was Dak and CeeDee vs. the world. There isn't another offensive weapon that has proven they can consistently hurt you. Even with Atlanta's leaky run defense which back on this team scares you? The aging Zeke Elliott and Dalvin Cook were last week's answers.
Dallas doesn't want to run the ball often understanding they are incapable of winning in that fashion. This offense goes through their star receiver and that should be Atlanta's focus. Don't allow Lamb to consistently take advantage of zone defense force him to consistently deal with double coverage. Playing more man defense against this roster would be a wise decision and allow you both to double their best receiver and pack the box.
Yes, there is a risk of a big play with the speed on the Dallas offense but it is the best answer to putting pressure on Dak and continuing his recent trend of turnover struggles. Make the quarterback take the checkdowns and dink and dunk his way down the field. Chances are high that he grows impatient and makes a mistake if you take away Lamb and force the ball out early.