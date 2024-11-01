3 Keys for the Atlanta Falcons to pull off a win over desperate Cowboys
By Nick Halden
3. Feed Bijan Robinson
This week should be another great performance for the Atlanta Falcons offense. Dallas doesn't have any answers to stopping either the rush or passing attacks and will likely be without their best defenders. As much as Kirk Cousins has been cooking this is where you must understand the struggles your defense is facing and shorten the game.
Even in the blowout loss to Seattle, Bijan Robinson has continued to produce and put up great numbers. Gone are the early season struggles and questions about whether or not Tyler Allgeier should be in the starting lineup.
Bijan more and more is looking like the elite producer he was expected to be and not the frustrating player he was much of last season. Atlanta needs that production to continue this week and allow them to heighten the pressure on Dak and the Dallas offense.
Atlanta can rely on a big game from Tyler Allgeier as well coming off his worst performance of the year. A rare fumble and inability to get past far past the line of scrimmage will haunt Atlanta's bruising back. Zac Robinson's gameplan going in against a banged up Dallas front should be predictably putting the ball into the hands of Robinson and Allgeier.