3 Landing spots left for Atlanta Falcons' franchise legend Julio Jones
By Nick Halden
1. Kansas City Chiefs
The Chiefs are undefeated despite losing their top two receivers and Travis Kelce showing his age. There isn't one receiver on this team you can circle as reliable every week. If anyone can breathe a bit of life back in Julio Jones' career it is Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. If Jones wants to continue playing this is the fit that makes the most sense.
You have your best chance at finding your way into the rotation and at getting a Super Bowl ring. As hard as it might be to see Jones as a Chief it can't be any worse than seeing the receiver in Tampa colors catching passes from Tom Brady.
Looking at the depth chart it isn't at all hard to imagine even this version of Julio could find his way into the 3rd or 4th receiver role for Andy Reid's offense. The only question here is if the Chiefs will attempt to make a move or if they are content with their current very limited options. At the very least Julio's experience would offer help to a position group dealing with new expectations after the losses of Brown and Rice.