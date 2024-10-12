3 Landing spots left for Atlanta Falcons' franchise legend Julio Jones
By Nick Halden
2. Buffalo Bills
The Bills have been incredibly unfair to Josh Allen after the loss of Stefon Diggs. They have asked the quarterback to go out and put on his cape each and every week unsure of which receiver he can count on. Mack Hollins is the second option at receiver right now something that indicates to Atlanta Falcons fans just how dire the situation has become for Allen and this Bills' offense.
If not the Chiefs, the next best landing spot that Jones could get some snaps and play a role is Buffalo. The Bills need anyone to step up and give their veteran quarterback just a bit of help. Jones isn't the big play threat he once was but even now in key spots would be more reliable than Mack Hollins.
Give Jones a rotational role on this roster and both sides benefit. You give Julio another chance at a Super Bowl ring and it at least appears you're attempting to help your quarterback for the Bills. Even if it is a move to have Jones as depth it makes sense for both sides and would give the veteran a chance at working his way into the rotation.