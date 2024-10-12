3 Landing spots left for Atlanta Falcons' franchise legend Julio Jones
By Nick Halden
3. Atlanta Falcons
Is there any chance Julio Jones could put his feelings toward Atlanta aside and return to end his career with the franchise that defined him? Jones hasn't been as open as Matt Ryan when it comes to returning to the Falcons after how things ended. For a player who laid his body on the line each and every week and was given so little support, it is understandable. Jones demanding his way out of Atlanta after Arthur Smith was brought to town may not have aged well but it was still a wise move.
The veteran receiver has every reason to still feel frustration with this franchise. However, if he can put it aside and serve in a depth role it would be a nice ending for the franchise legend. Jones helping guide Mooney, Pitts, and London working with the Atlanta offense would be a perfect ending.
One that we have no indication is on the table or would be considered by either side. However, it is a move the team should consider based on the experience the veteran brings and the improved depth. Jones ending his career in Atlanta whether on a one-day contract or as a depth piece still feels right for a player who helped define Falcons football for the better part of a decade.