3 Lasting takeaways from Michael Penix Jr's prime time debut

1. Late heroics shouldn't be lost

The Atlanta Falcons rookie quarterback converted not one, but two fourth-and-long situations with the game on the line. Both throws were impressive with the second being the game-tying touchdown to Kyle Pitts. Atlanta would have lost this game long before overtime if they didn't make a quarterback change. Having a rookie with that level of poise convert both of those plays in what is really a playoff game is beyond impressive.

Penix understood the moment and what was on the line and didn't let it overtake him. There was every reason for the quarterback to press or throw an interception in that moment. Better quarterbacks have shrunk while under less pressure.

Not only did Penix throw the game-tying touchdown but the quarterback moved the ball in the final seconds of regulation. If the head coach was able to manage the clock perhaps we are having a very different conversation. The ability to deliver and make plays on both drives is an exciting sign. It is something Atlanta hasn't seen from a quarterback since Matt Ryan's prime. Standing fearlessly in the pocket and making clutch plays gives the team hope for the future even in the middle of an infurating loss. A great drive from the rookie and a defining moment even in the loss.