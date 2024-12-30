3 Lasting takeaways from Michael Penix Jr's prime time debut

2. Penix had no problem bouncing back from rookie moments

The game's first drive was Atlanta's after the team won the toss and demanded the ball. In what seemed to be fitting Falcons fashion Michael Penix Jr. ended the drive with an interception setting up Washington's first touchdown. On Sunday Night Football in his second career start there was every reason for this sequence to ruin Penix and the Falcons.

Instead, the quarterback finished the play running down the interception and making a nice tackle. Penix went to the sideline and showed no signs of what had just happened. The quarterback would lead three scoring drives and very quickly put the Falcons ahead 17-7 heading into halftime.

Aside from the interception, this is what the Falcons saw from Penix all night. He looked the part of a rookie making consistent mistakes. However, there was no fear in his game always having a response and continuing to fire. That level of fearlessness while making mistakes and being able to rebound is one of the most important traits of a franchise quarterback. Penix looked the part even as he made expected rookie mistakes.