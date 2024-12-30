3 Lasting takeaways from Michael Penix Jr's prime time debut

3. Poise in the pocket

Atlanta Falcons fans are used to watching Kirk Cousins standing in the pocket double-clutching and fading away from contact. The difference between Cousins and Penix aside from the obvious movement was shocking. What you would expect from a veteran quarterback is exactly how Penix looked when facing pressure.

Watching Penix navigate the pocket furthered the idea that this is their quarterback of the future. With the same approach, the quarterback had to bounce back after a missed play he was willing to stand in and take a hit. There was no fear from Penix standing in and allowing his receivers every chance to create a play.

The level of calm that Penix showed while the pocket would break down around him was shocking. Not taking bad sacks, neither getting rid of the ball too soon this is exactly what you want to see from a franchise quarterback. The ability to stand in and take a hit not overreacting and understanding how to navigate and buy yourself as much time as possible. It was far from perfect but the calm and focus the quarterback brings was a shocking difference compared to what we've seen in past weeks. Another great sign for a player who gave reason to believe he is this team's future.