3 Mistakes the Atlanta Falcons must avoid making with Michael Penix Jr.

1. Limit what Michael Penix Jr. can do in his first start

The Atlanta Falcons are making a change based on the fact Kirk Cousins puts you under extreme limitations. The quarterback cannot hit deep throws right now and is missing layup passes over the middle. Cousins cannot move in the pocket and you're afraid to run play action based on his ability to move and hit his spot.

Limitations are what ruined your offense this season and forced the rookie quarterback into the lineup. Don't make the mistake of being afraid to trust Penix and not allowing him to run the full offense. This doesn't mean you must go bombs away from the first snap. Easing the quarterback into the first quarterback and giving him easy throws makes sense.

Build the quarterback's confidence early before allowing him to run the full offense. Penix isn't an elite runner but can buy time and move in the pocket. Something that will completely change this Atlanta offense based on what they've seen from Cousins over the last five games. Penix can do everything you need from a franchise quarterback believe in your preparation and allow him the chance to run the full offense and be prepared for the biggest game of the season the following week.