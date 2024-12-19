3 Mistakes the Atlanta Falcons must avoid making with Michael Penix Jr.

3. Refuse to throw the deep ball

Looking back at the final season of the rookie's college career what stands out is his elite ability to throw the deep ball. You have three great targets in Kyle Pitts, Drake London, and Darnell Mooney. Allow the quarterback at least a handful of chances to do what he does best and hit a big play with one of his new targets.

Worst case scenario the play doesn't hit or is an arm punt that Atlanta fans are very used to after five weeks of watching Cousins implode. Penix is an elite deep ball thrower and should be allowed the chance to build his confidence by hitting a big play against a tanking New York Giants team.

It appears they have let go of the rope and are waiting for their season to end. Penix needs a big game to build confidence ahead of a showdown on Sunday Night Football against Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders. There should be zero limitations on Zac Robinson's ability to use the rookie's arm to attempt to stretch the field. Opening up the game for Bijan Robinson and giving Atlanta fans excitement they haven't had since an early season win over Tampa.