3 Moments in the Atlanta Falcons 2024 season still worth remembering

1. Atlanta's road win vs. Philly

Only two teams in the 2024 season have beaten the Eagles when Jalen Hurts was on the field. As Philly gets ready to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl the Falcons can take pride in their best win of the season. Not only did the Falcons beat the Eagles they did so in Philly with a healthy Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley on the field.

It took a Saquon drop to give the Falcons the ball back and a chance at putting their season back on track. Knowing what we do about the Eagles now there is no argument this wasn't the most impressive win of Atlanta's season. Kirk Cousins made the drive look so easy hitting Darnell Mooney on a big play to help push the ball down the field.

The drive would be finished off with Drake London catching a touchdown and celebrating to the point it would draw a flag. This brought further drama with Atlanta needing the extra point to put themselves ahead. Younghoe Koo nailed the point after, and the Falcons held on to beat Philly. It would be the defining moment of the early season and the best drive of Kirk's Atlanta career.