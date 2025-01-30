3 Moments in the Atlanta Falcons 2024 season still worth remembering

3. Atlanta's OT thriller over Tampa

Kirk Cousins had two truly great games in his time as a starter with Atlanta. The first was the aforementioned win on the road in Philly. The second was an overtime win over Tampa in prime time. This is when the Falcons first started to be looked at as a possible playoff team. Kirk Cousins set a franchise single game passing record and the Falcons would stay perfect in the division early on.

Baker Mayfield was great but the Atlanta veteran quarterback was just a little better. Putting together a late game-tying drive that was capped by a touchdown in overtime. The Falcons needed this win and it was the most exciting offensive performance of the season.

Everything was working on offense for the Falcons and Kirk Cousins looked like a quarterback that was the future of the franchise. It is still odd to go back and watch this game and see just how drastically the quarterback's level of play changed. This was the point guard the Falcons believed they were getting in the 2024 season. A player capable of getting the ball to the right spots and one that would have had this team in the playoffs if the level of play didn't drop off so drastically.