3 Moments that have Atlanta Falcons fans believing in Michael Penix Jr.

1. Late-game heroics in Washington

So much focus was put on the Atlanta Falcons head coach forgetting to call timeout that Penix's moments were lost. Raheem Morris has owned his mistake and made it clear there will be improvements made in time management this offseason. Still, that remained the defining story of Atlanta's OT loss to the Commanders. It is understandable when you consider the stakes and how big of a mistake it was.

What was lost in the frustration was the moments Penix had in the game's final two drives. Converting two late downs with perfect passes were the definition of clutch. This included a late game-tying touchdown to Kyle Pitts to give the Falcons a chance at the win.

The Falcons defense found a way to get a surprise stop and put the ball back into the hands of Penix. While the timeout issue that followed is well-covered what isn't is the plays that Penix made. Finding a way to drive well past midfield the Falcons were well within field-goal range for most of the league. Sadly, for Atlanta the moment would be stolen by Raheem Morris and Riley Patterson. Epic failures covering up what was an impressive two series from Penix.