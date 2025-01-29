3 Moments that have Atlanta Falcons fans believing in Michael Penix Jr.

2. Penix's blowout over New York

As a reminder, the Falcons turned to Penix with the season all but over and needing the quarterback to win out to have a chance. The first game seemed a very possible win with the New York Giants in the middle of one of the worst seasons in franchise history. However, it was far from a sure win with the Falcons surviving the Raiders the week before.

Kirk Cousins was benched after it became clear against the Raiders there was nothing left in the tank. Atlanta gave Desmond Ridder every chance to win and end their 2024 season. Benching the veteran was the only noteworthy change and the Falcons went from barely beating Las Vegas to blowing a bad team off the field.

Bijan Robinson deserves credit as well, but the biggest reason was having a capable quarterback. The moment wasn't too big for the rookie and what never happens for Atlanta was realized. Beating a clearly inferior team soundly and leaving no question of how the game was going to end. A great debut that set the tone and early expectations for what the quarterback is on the road to becoming.