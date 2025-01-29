3 Moments that have Atlanta Falcons fans believing in Michael Penix Jr.

3. Penix's calm answers to Carolina

The Panthers went into the final week of the season motivated to end Atlanta's season. That wouldn't be the case with the New Orleans Saints collapsing against Tampa and ending the division race. While the Falcons would suffer their second straight loss it would be meaningless.

Another game that would be decided by a coin flip with Penix never having a chance to touch the ball. It is an unforgiving league, and no example is better than how each of Penix's final two games this past season ended. With that said, what still must be noted is just how in control the rookie quarterback was of this offense.

Atlanta's defense never had a prayer of making a stop and the quarterback continued to make plays. All the pressure and expectations were on the Falcons and still the quarterback found ways to get points when the team needed it most. Giving up over 40 points is going get you beat almost every time and that was the case here.

Penix and Drake London had an amazing game and helped open up the run game for Robinson. Two late game-tying scores were again examples of the quarterback's clutch and continued to up already high expectations.