3 Most challenging matchups left on Atlanta Falcons' 2024 schedule
By Nick Halden
1. Washington Commanders vs. Atlanta Falcons
This game is scheduled in the next to last week of the NFL season setting up all types of potential seeding implications. For the Falcons, it is a chance to reunite with their former head coach Dan Quinn, and current Washington backup Marcus Mariota. This Washington team serves as a reminder of just how elite Quinn can be when supported by a strong OC and having young pieces willing to buy in.
It is fun to see the former Atlanta head coach getting a second chance and making the most of it. A division that was thought to belong to Dallas or Philly now appears to go through Washington. A lot can change over the next six weeks but for now, this is the most important game left on the schedule.
Jayden Daniels is running away with the Rookie of the Year race and doing enough to put his name into the MVP discussion as well. The rookie's ability to throw a perfect deep ball or hurt you with his legs is on display each week. Even if the offense struggles it seems Daniels finds a way to make a play or two allowing them to escape. This has all the makings of one of the best shootouts of the season.