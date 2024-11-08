3 Most challenging matchups left on Atlanta Falcons' 2024 schedule
By Nick Halden
2. Minnesota Vikings vs. Atlanta Falcons
Another NFC matchup that could very much factor into playoff seeding. While Sam Darnold has faded a bit the Vikings are still a team not to be taken lightly. Brian Flores has led one of the most creative and scary defenses in the league. You know that Kirk's former team isn't going to want to be shown up by the veteran they let walk away.
On the flip side, this has to be an emotional game for Kirk Cousins. Returning to a place he called home for so long with both teams fighting for playoff positioning. With the race in the NFC North, there is no way the Vikings aren't fully locked in for this game with it holding much importance.
The biggest question for the Falcons is how will Kirk Cousins respond? Will the quarterback be able to weather the emotional storm of a return to his former home and deal with the elite defense of Flores? This game will tell us a lot about where Atlanta stands in the conference and if they have real hope of a January run. A measuring stick game down the stretch of what should be an easy finish for the Falcons.