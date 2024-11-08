3 Most challenging matchups left on Atlanta Falcons' 2024 schedule
By Nick Halden
3. LA Chargers vs. Atlanta Falcons
There is an argument that it should be Denver in this spot, however, the Chargers are far more interesting. Sean Payton and Bo Nix have an obvious and limited ceiling while the Chargers are just getting started. Love him or hate him wherever head coach Jim Harbaugh goes winning follows. The level of position hasn't mattered to a coach who installs a culture and weeds out anyone who isn't willing to work hard and buy in.
Justin Herbert is playing the best ball we've seen from the quarterback in a long time. His ceiling makes this team relevant even in what should be a rebuilding year. You lack capable weapons and yet manage to be in every game. This speaks to Harbaugh's ability to coach a defense and control the clock with grinding drives.
So much of what the Chargers do well is a throwback to San Francisco teams of Harbaugh's previous coaching tenure. You can see what the veteran coach is building and the threat they will be to the rest of the division in the years to come. For now, however, this is simply a great matchup between two teams with exciting pieces that appear to be a season away from being serious contenders.