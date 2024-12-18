3 Most concerning observations in Atlanta Falcons ugly win in Vegas

1. Kirk Cousins is done

Perhaps with a full offseason of not being forced to rehab the veteran can turn back the clock. However, there is no questioning the fact that Cousins has lost his fastball. We see the quarterback devolving based on understanding his limitations and even the simple things are difficult right now. The veteran is struggling to hand the ball off or throw slant routes.

For the first time in his career, the quarterback didn't attempt a pass on first down in the second half of a game. There is no more defending the veteran or hoping that the player we watched in October comes back to life. Cousins is a beloved teammate and leader, one that can still be respected but cannot continue to start.

There isn't any defending this level of play after what the Falcons watched on Monday night. It was Mike Tyson against Jake Paul, a formerly great athlete who simply had no legs and had lost his fastball. Not sure what else the Falcons need to see here to understand it is time to turn things over the Michael Penix Jr.

The rookie quarterback cannot be any worse but only an improvement for a franchise still lacking answers.