3 Most concerning observations in Atlanta Falcons ugly win in Vegas

2. Raheem Morris icing his own kicker

If you don't trust Younghoe Koo why is he still on the active roster? Either Koo is actually injured or he has also lost his mojo and shouldn't be on the active roster. This was on full display on Monday night with Koo missing a layup of a kick and Atlanta punting twice in deep field goal range. Before one of the punts, however, the head coach would do one of the most disrespectful things possible.

Sending out his kicker with absolutely zero intention of going for it in hopes of drawing the defense to jump. You believed your best hope of getting the free five-yards, wasn't leaving Cousins on the field but your kicker. Having your kicker stand on the field as the clock ticked down staring at an attempt that was never going to be allowed.

Atlanta tried a similar play later in the game with Avery Williams attempting to convince the defense they were running a fake punt. This is what having an untrustworthy kicker and incapable quarterback has reduced the Falcons to. Cheap tricks that had zero chance of working and are an embarrassment for your head coach and kicker.