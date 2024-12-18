3 Most concerning observations in Atlanta Falcons ugly win in Vegas

3. Raheem Morris refusing to make a move

Update: Kirk Cousins was benched on Tuesday in favor of Michael Penix Jr.

If Desmond Ridder was anything close to a capable quarterback the Falcons are losing this game. Their season will be over based on their refusal to make obvious changes and adjustments. It is hard to say what else fans need to see to realize this is a poorly coached team that is never prepared. What else could your defense have done to set up Kirk Cousins for an easy game?

This should have been a blowout win if the Falcons were starting anyone other than Kirk Cousins. Even with the Cousins vs. Ridder battle, no one asked for the Raiders found a way to give their quarterback a last-gasp chance for a game-winning drive.

A game that should have been a blowout win was there for the taking for Las Vegas. Ridder's inability to hit open receivers saved the Falcons and kept their season alive. This is going to be enough reason for Raheem Morris to stick with his failing quarterback and kicker and pretend everything is going to be okay. The truth remains this is a lost team that has mismanaged the quarterback position and hasn't played a complete game since their early season win over the Eagles.