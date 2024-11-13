3 Most difficult matchups left on Atlanta Falcons 2024 schedule
By Nick Halden
Washington Commanders vs. Atlanta Falcons
Former Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn has yet again proven to be the solution for a historically lost organization. Jayden Daniels is easily the Rookie of the Year right now and the Washington defense is starting to play far better. Quinn's team in a lot of ways mirrors the young Atlanta team that Quinn led almost a decade before.
Even the young exciting offensive coordinator is there to help make the most of Washington's weapons. This is a good team talented enough to play with anyone in the conference and young enough not to be afraid of any matchup.
There is a great chance that this game is going to have a lot to do with playoff seeding in the conference and it is hard not to view Atlanta as an underdog. Washington is far better at rushing the passer and most consistently coached at a high level. Kirk Cousins does offer far more stability but he lacks the explosive upside of rookie Jayden Daniels. This is a measuring stick game that is going to tell Atlanta exactly where they sit in the NFC picture and what has to be fixed for the team to be a contender.