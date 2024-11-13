3 Most difficult matchups left on Atlanta Falcons 2024 schedule
By Nick Halden
Atlanta Falcons vs. LA Chargers
After their bye week, the Atlanta Falcons will host Jim Harbaugh's Chargers. These two teams have a lot in common as both playoff contenders that appear to be a strong offseason away from fighting for Super Bowl relevance. The Chargers unquestionably have the tougher path with fewer weapons and playing in a division with the Broncos and Chiefs.
It took one offseason for this team to find Harbaugh's identity as a group that shortens the game with sustained drives and plays defense at a high level. Harbaugh's ability to come in and change a team from day one should be admired and a little concerning for the Falcons.
However, Atlanta has the better weapons and the benefit of a full week off to prepare for the Chargers. It will be a pivotal game as Tampa begins the easy part of their schedule and should have Atlanta's best shot. Unlike the Washington game, this doesn't feel like a clear loss based on those advantages. Both are good teams that need this win, but you have to believe the extra week for Zac Robinson and Raheem Morris will be a decided advantage. Atlanta needs this game ahead of what should be a hot finish to the season.