3 Most difficult matchups left on Atlanta Falcons 2024 schedule

By Nick Halden

Atlanta Falcons v New Orleans Saints
Atlanta Falcons v New Orleans Saints / Jonathan Bachman/GettyImages
Atlanta Falcons vs. LA Chargers

After their bye week, the Atlanta Falcons will host Jim Harbaugh's Chargers. These two teams have a lot in common as both playoff contenders that appear to be a strong offseason away from fighting for Super Bowl relevance. The Chargers unquestionably have the tougher path with fewer weapons and playing in a division with the Broncos and Chiefs.

It took one offseason for this team to find Harbaugh's identity as a group that shortens the game with sustained drives and plays defense at a high level. Harbaugh's ability to come in and change a team from day one should be admired and a little concerning for the Falcons.

However, Atlanta has the better weapons and the benefit of a full week off to prepare for the Chargers. It will be a pivotal game as Tampa begins the easy part of their schedule and should have Atlanta's best shot. Unlike the Washington game, this doesn't feel like a clear loss based on those advantages. Both are good teams that need this win, but you have to believe the extra week for Zac Robinson and Raheem Morris will be a decided advantage. Atlanta needs this game ahead of what should be a hot finish to the season.

