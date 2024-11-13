3 Most difficult matchups left on Atlanta Falcons 2024 schedule
By Nick Halden
Minnesota Vikings vs. Atlanta Falcons
There is an argument to put Sean Payton's Denver Broncos in this spot, however, they aren't capable of running away with the game. You know it is going to be a defensive battle and depends on which quarterback can make the final drive. For Minnesota, this is going to be an odd game with Kirk Cousins returning for the first time since leaving the Vikings in the offseason.
Knowing how Cousins will approach this game emotionally and how the Vikings will attack the former quarterback makes it concerning. Sam Darnold seems to be cooling off but this Minnesota defense has proven themselves more than capable of putting together an explosive game. Can Cousins keep his composure and get Atlanta rolling early vs. his former team?
Both teams are fighting for playoff positioning and Minnesota is in a far more concerning position in a loaded NFC North. The Falcons can afford to lose this game and still finish with 10-11 wins and an NFC South title. It should be a great matchup and give the Falcons another idea of where they stand in a crowded NFC picture. Aside from the Lions, there isn't one team you can unquestionably say beats Atlanta as we head down the stretch of the season.