3 Most interesting matchups on the Atlanta Falcons 2025 schedule

1. Buffalo Bills vs. Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons will get to host Josh Allen and the Bills during the 2025 season. While the schedule isn't set the Falcons hosting this game makes it far more interesting. For many fans, it will be their first chance to see Allen since the quarterback has become one of the league's top starters. It will be a great measuring stick for Atlanta serving as a chance to see how close they are to the league's best.

No matter how this season ends for the Bills, as long as Allen is healthy, they will be a top contender in 2025 yet again. This was supposed to be the season the Bills took a step back having lost a number of key pieces.

Allen proved exactly what Falcons fans hope becomes the case with Michael Penix Jr. When you have an elite starting quarterback all you need is capable coaching and young talent to be a consistent contender. The one downside of this game for the Falcons is considering how they will guard against Allen's legs. The quarterback is arguably the toughest rusher to tackle from his position and Atlanta has a long history of struggling with rushing quarterbacks.