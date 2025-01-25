3 Most interesting matchups on the Atlanta Falcons 2025 schedule

2. Tampa Bay Bucs vs. Atlanta Falcons

Yes, this matchup happens every season but this year is going to feel a bit different. The Carolina Panthers have shown improvement but still need far too many pieces to compete for the NFC South. The Saints are a complete mess stuck with aging veterans and in an awful cap situation. New Orleans isn't competing for anything of note next season.

This leaves the division yet again in the hands of Atlanta or Tampa. Both teams attempted to choke away division leads in the 2024 season with the Falcons winning out with the more impressive collapse.

Baker Mayfield has yet again lost his offensive coordinator while the Falcons have switched from Kirk Cousins to Michael Penix Jr. There are obvious concerns for both teams as they approach the 2025 offseason. What is unquestionable is that one of the two is going to be hosting a playoff game next January. Last season's matchups were two of the best games the Falcons played all season. Starting out hot against the division was a large part of why Atlanta was in the driver's seat for so long. These will be the most pivotal games in the season and likely the most entertaining matchups.