3 Most interesting matchups on the Atlanta Falcons 2025 schedule

3. Washington Commanders vs. Atlanta Falcons

Michael Penix Jr. is far behind the rest of his draft class due to no fault of his own. Bo Nix and Jayden Daniels both led their teams to the playoffs in their debut seasons. Caleb Williams might have been underwhelming but he has far more experience. Even Drake Maye has more hype considering the team's coaching hire and the ability to improve.

However, there is no question that every starter from the 2024 class is chasing the standard of Jayden Daniels. The quarterback had arguably the best rookie season in league history when you consider the degree of difficulty. Daniels knocked the Falcons out of the playoffs with a clutch overtime win and would go on to beat Tampa Bay and Detroit in the playoffs.

You have to admire the rookie's sense of calm and ability to lead an explosive offense. With this in mind, there is no question this is going to be a well-covered game that focuses on Penix vs Jayden. It is a great matchup between two young quarterbacks with arguably the strongest arms among their class. If their first matchup was any indication, we're in for a great game between two up-and-coming stars.