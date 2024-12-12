3 Most interesting storylines in Atlanta Falcons vs. Las Vegas Raiders
By Nick Halden
1. Does Desmond Ridder start?
Atlanta Falcons fans are already mentally preparing themselves for their former quarterback to end their season. This is the type of mindset a four-game losing streak and being an Atlanta Falcons fan will put one into. Nothing could be possibly more on brand than the Falcons finding a way to lose to Desmond Ridder to end the 2024 season and their playoff hopes. As unlikely as it might seem considering Ridder's lack of skill it would be a fitting way for the season to end and would force Kirk Cousins out of the lineup and put Raheem's job into question.
While all of this is completely hypothetical, we still don't know for sure Desmond Ridder will get the start. It is easy to read between the lines of this week's management from the Raiders that they will do everything possible not to put Ridder back into the lineup.
Already dealing with losing their starting quarterback for the season, Desmond Ridder is their third string option. A position he has put himself into for good reason after failing to make Arizona's roster. Still, this is the defining story of the game in many ways, will Atlanta be playing Ridder?