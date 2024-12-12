3 Most interesting storylines in Atlanta Falcons vs. Las Vegas Raiders
By Nick Halden
2. Is Kirk Cousins actually improving?
Kirk Cousins pointing out his own improvement in a postgame presser after losing 42-21 in a must-win spot while throwing two interceptions was a choice. Not a wise one from a quarterback who needed to give the fanbase zero reasons to continue to call for the rookie quarterback. For better or worse, however, we are stuck with Kirk Cousins and left hoping the veteran quarterback can turn back the clock.
We've seen the quarterback display incredible clutch against the Saints, Eagles, and Bucs with the season on the line. Is that version of Cousins still able to be found? Whether it is age or injury is up for debate but the veteran has looked like a completely different player over the last four games.
The ball has lacked the zip it had early in the season and it appears it takes every bit of Cousins' arm to throw the ball past the sticks. Navigating the pocket has been an issue as well for a veteran player who simply has looked lost on the field. The two extremes this season are hard to unwrap and explain. What isn't is the fact this should be Kirk's last stand, finish the season hot or it is time to turn to the rookie quarterback.