3 Most interesting storylines in Atlanta Falcons vs. Las Vegas Raiders
By Nick Halden
3. How safe is Raheem Morris in year one?
This is complete speculation, but it isn't a leap to consider this a defining game for Raheem Morris. Blame Kirk Cousins and Terry Fontenot for their part in how this season has turned it is more than earned. However, what has defined the Falcons in this four game losing streak is sloppy play, poor preparation, and a complete inability to counter when things don't fall their way.
This begins and ends with the head coach and the staff he has assembled. Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank has shown he is going to be extremely careful making any changes to the head coaching position. Still, if you lose to the Raiders on Monday Night Football to your former quarterback, one has to believe the status of the head coach is in question.
Win this game and there is still hope you can finish the season with a winning record and luck your way back into the division lead. No matter how it plays out this is a defining game for Raheem Morris and his coaching staff. We have heard a lot of catchy slogans and quotes about this losing streak, it is time to end the platitudes and find a way to win.