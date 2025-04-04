3 Moves the Atlanta Falcons can make to flip offseason fortunes

To say Atlanta's 2025 offseason has been underwhelming thus far would be an understatement. The team's biggest move has been signing veteran free agent Leonard Floyd. While it was a solid addition, it isn't the type of move you want to headline your team's offseason. This is especially the case when it is obvious how much help Atlanta's defense needs. There isn't a single position group that has reason to believe they are ready for the 2025 season.

With this in mind, the Falcons are earning deserved heat for the team's lack of moves. Looking at the sparse remaining free agent options, there aren't many moves left on the board that will have Atlanta fans feeling better about the team. Saving the offseason starts with making the obvious move on draft night.

1. Draft Mykel Williams

This move depends entirely on how the draft plays out and whether or not Williams is on the board. However, if the Falcons are given a chance, the team must add the pass-rushing prospect. It isn't going to change life for the defense in year one, but it will go a long way in fixing the team's pass-rushing woes long term.

Atlanta GM Terry Fontenot cannot go off the board as he typically does and add to another position. The Falcons' offense has plenty of talent, it is the defense that is desperate for improvements. Williams represents that and is a step in the right direction.

2. Sign Von Miller and veteran rotational options

Even at this late stage of his career, veteran Von Miller is still demanding headlines as the free agent attempts to find his next landing spot. The Falcons should be willing to slightly overpay Miller to get the veteran to come to Atlanta and improve their pass rush. It is clear at this point the Falcons aren't going to be able to add a star to the position.

The next best path is drafting a first-round pass rusher and bringing in Von Miller and a handful of veteran pass rushing options. This allows you your best chance to build a capable unit without a star at the position.

3. Shed Kirk Cousins

Whether it is a trade or Kirk Cousins giving in and waiving part of his contract this ,saga has to end. Cousins commanding all the offseason headlines is understandable but remains frustrating. This is Penix's team, and the Falcons need to officially turn the page and allow the focus of the league to turn to the talent of their young quarterback.