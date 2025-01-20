3 Moves the Atlanta Falcons could make to add draft picks in 2025 offseason

1. Trade Kirk Cousins

Whether or not it nets the Falcons a draft pick this is a move the team will attempt to make with some obvious hurdles. The first being the fact the team gave Kirk Cousins a no-trade clause requiring his sign-off on any potential trade. Just having a chance to win a starting job should be enough to convince the veteran to make a move. However, as an aging veteran with a family, there is a chance the quarterback prefers to stay in Atlanta as a backup and continue to play out his contract.

The second and more glaring hurdle is finding a team willing to give up anything for the quarterback's contract. If the Falcons are able to move Kirk Cousins the team should expect a day three pick and a fringe roster player in return.

Cousins lack of trade value is understandable when you consider the contract situation as well as the level of play, we watched in his final five starts. If Atlanta is able to move off Cousins it should be viewed as a win even if it is only a day three pick in return. The Falcons being able to trade Cousins would help the team's lack of cap space as well.