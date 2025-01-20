3 Moves the Atlanta Falcons could make to add draft picks in 2025 offseason

3. Trade down

The Falcons hold the 15th overall pick and are in a bit of an odd spot having to wait for the draft to find out the value. This year's class is as up in the air as any in recent memory as to how the picks will play out. It is a deeper class that lacks interesting quarterback prospects. The Falcons could benefit from the deeper draft class if a team is willing to give them additional picks to move up on draft night.

Remaining very hypothetical this isn't within Atlanta's power to decide. However, it does appear to be a real possibility the team should heavily consider. The only thing that could alter this is if one of the best first-round pass rushing prospects is still on the board.

If the Falcons are within reach of a player that can help them fix the worst pass rush in the league trading down should go out the window. Atlanta has hit on each of their last three first-round decisions. Each being a clear win for the offense is great but there is little reason to trust this team knows how to add impact players defensively. This is their chance to trade back and prove their recent history wrong.