3 Observations from Michael Penix Jr.'s garbage time appearance in Denver
By Nick Halden
1. After an early shot Atlanta didn't give Penix a chance
The Atlanta Falcons not giving Michael Penix Jr. any chances late in the game to throw the ball came as a bit of a surprise. Yes, you're being beaten badly and simply need to escape without any more injuries. Still, chances to evaluate Penix and give him a chance for live reps are extremely rare. With Kirk Cousins firmly in place as the starter for at least the next two seasons the Falcons should give Penix every possible rep.
If this is the quarterback of the future you need to give him the chance to make plays and learn from real reps in games that mean something. Even if things are out of hand allow the quarterback to attempt to put together a garbage time drive.
It is fair to wonder if the team didn't want to give the quarterback that chance based on what it could introduce. Kirk Cousins is the team's starter and if Penix puts together an eye-popping drive with the Denver defense giving up the response is going to be resounding. Perhaps it was simply looking to escape and end a very painful game but it is fair to wonder.