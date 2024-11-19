3 Observations from Michael Penix Jr.'s garbage time appearance in Denver
By Nick Halden
3. Penix doesn't look to be a year away
There are parts of the rookie's game that must improve and be worked on. However, it isn't a wild take to believe the quarterback is ready to be starting at this level. This isn't Trey Lance or Anthony Richardson who are rough prospects needing reps and time in an NFL building to be ready for the next level. Penix is an older prospect with a long college history and experience playing in meaningful games.
All of this to point out, the Falcons' handling of the quarterback position remains questionable. Not having a path for Penix to start over the next two years is frustrating. Perhaps Cousins is the far superior starter and the Falcons will regret turning things over to Penix whenever that decision is made.
Or perhaps Penix is a franchise quarterback without the up-and-down nature of Cousins. Regardless of what the answer is the point remains the Falcons drafted a player who is ready for reps and simply has no path into the lineup. A frustrating situation that hasn't given Cousins his best chance to win and doesn't show full belief in the rookie quarterback.