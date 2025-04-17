3 Offensive talents that could tempt Terry Fontenot to ignore defensive needs

The Falcons not adding the pass rusher they so desperately need in the first round of this year's NFL Draft would be far from the first time this regime has gone off-script. Atlanta's current front office is known for their tendency to add the player they have fallen in love with during the draft process, not always the best fit. This could be used to explain the selections of Kyle Pitts, Bijan Robinson, and Michael Penix Jr.

Both of the last two were rare draft wins for Atlanta GM Terry Fontenot. The Atlanta front office opting to yet again surprise fans with an offensive selection wouldn't be completely shocking. With this in mind, we must shift our focus to who the potential fits could be that would steal Atlanta's attention.

1. Kelvin Banks Jr.

We already know the Falcons took a close look at the former Longhorn tackle, hosting a private workout with the prospect. While the headline was a bit of a surprise, closer inspection offers a reasonable explanation for the team's decision-making here. Jake Matthews isn't going to hold off Father Time forever, and right tackle Kaleb McGary is in a contract year. There are also question marks about how McGary will fare guarding Penix's blindside.

While the tackle is often more than capable, there are moments when sloppy footwork and poor angles put his quarterback at risk. Atlanta could deem Banks a worthy long-term investment to guard the blindside of Penix. However, the team should be cautioned by watching what top edge rushing prospect Mykel Walker did in his matchup with Banks.

2. Matthew Golden

If you doubt how much Fontenot loves to add weapons in the first-round, consider the fact that all of the GM's selections except for Penix have been skill players. None would be a more enticing fit than the speed and potential fit of Golden. It seems unlikely the receiver makes it all the way to Atlanta with the number of teams ahead of the Falcons looking to give their young quarterback a new weapon.

Division rival Carolina stands out as a likely landing spot. Bryce Young took a huge leap forward in the 2024 season but has an incredibly limited option of weapons. However, if Golden somehow makes it to Atlanta at #15, it can't be put past Fontenot to give the Falcons arguably the most exciting trio of receivers in the league.

3. Emuka Egbuka

The former Ohio State receiver would be an incredible wrinkle to add into Zac Robinson's offense. The idea of having Egbuka, Drake London, Darnell Mooney, and Bijan Robinson all on the field at the same time is enticing. Add in Tyler Allgeier, Kyle Pitts, and Ray-Ray McCloud as the secondary options, and this would be the most loaded group of skill players in the league.

However, the fit grows slightly less enticing when you consider the fact that Atlanta would need to constantly win shootouts due to a shaky secondary and a hopeless pass rush. Still, one first-round selection isn't fixing Atlanta's long list of defensive issues, it is tempting.