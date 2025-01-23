3 Offseason trade fits if the Atlanta Falcons move on from Kyle Pitts

1. Buffalo Bills

Yes, the Bills already have Dawson Knox and Dalton Kincaid, however, neither has the ceiling of Kyle Pitts. Consider what Josh Allen and the offense have accomplished with Mack Hollins. A player who couldn't keep his spot in Atlanta's rotation is playing a pivotal role in the AFC Championship game. Josh Allen is an elevator at quarterback and if there was a team that would get Pitts back on track it is the Bills.

A lot of this depends on how the AFC plays out this weekend and if the team needs to make a big move. A Super Bowl appearance or win could completely change this. For that to happen the Bills will have to beat Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in Kansas City. A tall task before you factor in the flags that always seem to benefit the Chiefs in key spots.

If the Bills fall short yet again, they are going to need to make moves to sell their fanbase on 2025 finally being their year. Kyle Pitts is a great step in that direction and wouldn't cost the Bills more than a day-two draft pick. For Atlanta, you get Pitts out of the conference and a chance to put his career back on track.